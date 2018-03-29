Antwan Simmons is one of the best point guards in Minnesota's class 2019. Simmons is an elite athlete with game! The Tartan point guard reminds our staff of McKinley Wright who recently broke Colorado's freshmen assist record.

We caught up with the Junior point guard from Oakdale Minnesota for a quick interview before he becomes too busy with sections and AAU. Simmons is expected to make a huge impact for the Pulley Panthers EYBL team this spring and summer. We are going to go out on a limb and predict Simmons will become a household name on the EYBL this AAU season. Simmons will garner the attention of top division one programs this summer.

MNPreps: What was the most important game you played this season?

Antwan: The North Saint Paul games for sure. I say both of them, but even more so the one at home against them. We fought to the very end to get the win! That's what its all about...winning!

MNPreps: In the first game against North Saint Paul, you went off for 33 points and looked like you could have scored more. What was going through your mind?

Anwan: Honestly, I don't remember, but I kept telling myself to keep being aggressive because I'm getting whatever I wanted and I really wanted to win that game! I wanted it for my coach and teammates and the Tartan community.

MNPreps: Did you ever think you and Tartan would be this successful this soon after the graduation of Jordan Horn?

Antwan: Of course! It's the culture and always has been! Klingsborn breeds winning! I had faith in this team since last season ended, especially when everybody kept saying how bad we were going to be. Now, look at us!

MNPreps: How did you prepare mentally and physically for this season?

Antwan: I lifted weights and worked out with the team in the fall and consistently watched other players and learned from them. I always want to get better! To get better you must study the best players out there.

MNPreps: We are going to shift directions. When you play games, what song or artist gets you amped to play?

Antwan: Any song by Lil Uzi pretty much. I Just want to say Thank you and definitely love the state of Minnesota for showing my love. Much appreciated!

MNPreps: Hey, you deserve it! You are considered one of the best point guards in your class alongside Tyrell Terry from DeLasalle. It was only a matter of time before the state started to take notice! Thanks again Antwan and keep putting Minnesota on the national map!