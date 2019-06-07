@minnesotapreps

Former Minnehaha Academy dual-sport athlete Terry Lockett. continues to blow up! Lockett jr. transferred to Spire Academy to play basketball. Spire didn't have a football program so he was afforded the opportunity to play at Urban Myers old stomping ground Ashtabula St. John. Lockett didn't miss a beat playing for St. John turning the heads of football aficionados with the stellar play that began a year earlier at Minnehaha Academy.

The 6-foot 165 pound Lockett is a multi-sport phenom that also flourished on the court next to two future NBA pros in Rockett Watts Jr. and Lamelo Ball. He is considered one of the top two-sport athletes in the country in his class holding division one offers in both football and basketball.

Division one coaches in both sports believe Lockett. will be an impact player in whichever sport he chooses. He is a rare breed and a special blend of speed, power, and supreme athleticism which allowed him to transition back in forth from football to basketball.

Lockett has no shortage of suitors for his services with offers from Iowa, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska, Cincinnati, and Michigan State. The list will continue to grow after participating in camps at Ohio State and a few others! That is pretty amazing for a football player from the West Side of Saint Paul Minnesota!