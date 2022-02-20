GRIND SESSION WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP: BEST KEPT SECRET IN AMERICA

Last November Minnesota was exposed to an experience it would not soon forget. As you know, the Twin Cities continues to blossom as a hotbed of basketball, especially after Orlando drafting Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs at number five. This year, another homegrown talent, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren is slated to be selected number one overall.

Last November, The Grind Session came to town and brought with them top players from all over the country for the Minnesota Shorty Classic in honor of Lucas Patterson and Minnesota Prep Academy. Games were played at the Target Center. During the two day event Minnesotans got a taste of high level hoops featuring future pros of tomorrow.

Upon further research of the Grind Session, it was gleaned...IT IS THE BEST KEPT SECRET IN AMERICA! The talent level is very similar to Nike's EYBL circuit! Every time you step on the floor you are forced to bring your A game.

The number two selection in last year's NBA draft, Jalen Green was the MVP of the Grind Session. Another best kept secret...Minnesota Prep Academy and Lu 'Cye Patterson was the offensive MVP that year. This year, the Grind Session will have two more alumni drafted in the first round. Paulo Banchero is challenging Holmgren for the top draft pick while Kentucky's Ty Ty Washington is a solid mid first round selection.

From the 2020 Grind Session Class there were five pros including Houston Rockets Jalen Green. Matter of fact, the Grind Session helped develop 144 athletes, including 51 current NBA players such as A. J. Guyton, Devin Booker, and Jason Tatum just to name a few.

The Grind Session has my attention. The World Championship will be held in Phoenix Arizona March 12 - 16 at THE PHHACILITY. As a basketball junkie, I believe I may have found my fix. If I'm a college coach, I'm perched in front of a monitor or at the games. The streaming quality is top notch unlike other venues streaming high school basketball outside of ESPN. Games can be found online at www.tanagersports.t.v.



