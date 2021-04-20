MinnesotaPreps - MINNESOTA PREP ACADEMY'S COACH PATTERSON OPENING DOORS FOR FUTURE STARS

Coach Lucas Patterson and Minnesota Prep Academy have put the national basketball scene on notice. They are an inevitable force when considering Minnesota basketball that has produced some of the best talents in college hoops this year most notably Jalen Suggs, Paige Bueckers, and Chet Holmgren. In just a few short seasons Patterson has Minnesota Prep Academy surging on the Grind Session considered the top preparatory league in the country.

This year the Grind Session will have four alumni drafted in the first round which is a testament to the difficulty of the league. In the Grind Sessions short existence it has been responsible for 1800 student-athletes playing collegiately and or professionally. This year Minneapolis Prep Academy finished a game over 500 with a 16 - 15 won-loss record on the Grind. This year's team was led by Ahman Decker and class 2022 shooting guard DJ Jefferson who might be one of the most recruited Minnesota players in the class alongside Prince Aligbe and Trejuan Holloman. The 6'5" Jefferson is definitely one of the most underrated talents in Minnesota.

DJ Jefferson has offers from high major programs like Oregon, Georgetown, and Memphis to name a few. Basketball pundits have Jefferson ranked 35th in Minnesota which is hard to believe. Can't really name five players better than Jefferson besides the notables Holloman, Aligbe, Dodd, and Wilson. Jefferson is a gifted athlete and one of the most athletic players in the country who will only get better playing for Lucas on the Grind Session in his final season next year.

When considering major programs in the Minnesota hoops scene Minnesota Prep Academy should be given major consideration. It's a winning program that continues to load up on division one talent. Patterson has Prep Academy poised to be a major player for years to come in Minnesota and the Midwest, especially with the addition of uber-talented Jalyn Olson-Patterson class 2025 and the youngest player to ever appear in the Grind Session where he scored 13 points against powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in the loss.